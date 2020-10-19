Same Virus, Local Approach: What They’re Saying in Green
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We pass along the state and countywide information regularly, but it really does come down to what people are doing in their towns and neighborhoods.
In the city of Green, they are experiencing a spike in cases like in many local communities.
Fire Chief Jeff Funai has posted a YouTube message about that at the city’s website, urging residents to follow safety precautions for the next two weeks in order to get the numbers down.
It’s the usual masking, distancing and hand washing.
He says it’s about protecting each other.