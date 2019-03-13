Sam’s Club Is Offering Discounted Disney Tickets
By Sarah
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 6:24 AM

If you’re looking to take the family to Disney, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, that won’t be a problem thanks to Sam’s Club.
The warehouse giant announced last week that it’s launching a travel and entertainment program, selling discounted tickets to the “Happiest Place on Earth”.
Members can get up to $70 off admission to Disney World, with several options including a four-park ticket starting at $87.25. Buy a 10-day package and tickets can be as low as $42 per day.
West coasters aren’t left out in this deal. Tickets to Disneyland drop a few bucks too, going for $105 per day with a two-day pass.

