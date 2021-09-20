Samsung Division Plans Solar Farm South of Alliance
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canadian subsidiary of Samsung is in talks with the Stark County Regional Planning Commission and a handful of property owners in Washington Township.
They hope to construct a solar energy farm.
Samsung Renewable Energy is looking at 800 acres in the township, roughly bounded by Cenfield Street, Route 153, and Lynnhaven and Hartzell Avenues NE.
They hope to be operational by the spring of 2024, feeding electricity into the grid.
They may file their plan before October 11th when a new state law takes effect.
Construction could start next spring.