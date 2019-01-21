Samuel L. Jackson Wants Marvel Fans to Watch Other Movies

Samuel L. Jackson who plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a message for Marvel fans and it’s to watch other movies.

In an interview with IGN, a fan asked Samuel to recite the “There was an idea speech from Avengers and that’s when Samuel lost control.

“You have to get past the Avengers and Marvel s–t at some point, ok? Other f—in people make movies,” Jackson said.

On March 8, Samuel is back on the big screen as Nick Fury in Marvel’s latest Captain Marvel.

What’s your favorite Samuel L. Jackson movie? Do you also think there are some Marvel fans that have too much fandom for the films?