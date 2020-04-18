San Diego Comic-Con Cancelled for the 1st Time Ever
In what must be heartbreaking news to hundreds of thousands of comic and anime fans, organizers have pulled the plug on this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, marking a first in the popular event’s 50-year history. The news, announced Friday, comes just a week after organizers said they were “hopeful” they’d still be able to stage this year’s event, which was scheduled to happen in July. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” a statement released by Comic-Con officials reads. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.” Exhibitors can submit requests for refunds, or have their payments used for the 2021 convention, Comic-Con officials say. San Diego hotels are automatically cancelling Comic-Con-related reservations and are refunding all deposits that have been made, organizers say.