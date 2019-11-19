      Weather Alert

Sandy Valley Man Arrested for Seeking to Have Sex with Minor

Nov 19, 2019 @ 5:04pm

MINERVA (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Sandy Valley man was arrested on multiple charges after seeking sex with an underage girl. 23 year old Christian Kinsinger was arrested Monday morning outside of the Circle K on East Lincoln Way in Minerva.

He arrived at that location at 7 AM expecting to pick up a 14 year old girl that he intended to have sex with. Instead he was met by undercover officers, who were the people he had been taking with all along.

Stark County Jail records show Kinsinger has since been released from jail and awaits a hearing in Alliance Municipal Court.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!