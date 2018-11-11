Sandyville Man Killed in Sunday Crash

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred in Pike Township Sunday. Someone called and let them know an SUV had crashed on Ridge Avenue, SE around 5 o’clock in the morning. They found the Red Chevy Trailblazer off the east side of the road — it had flipped on its roof and was in some trees. 23-year old Matthew Dieffenbaugher of Sandyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. They still don’t know how or why the accident happened. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.