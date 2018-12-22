Santa Surprises Canton Schoolchildren With Presents

(WHBC) – A lot of Canton schoolkids got some early Christmas cheer courtesy of the big guy himself.

“It’s Santa,” the kids yelled as the Jolly One entered their classrooms at Schreiber Elementary School carrying a sack full of donated toys.

Santa then quickly got peppered with questions like “where’s Rudolph” and “are you the real Santa” before giving the sack of toys to their teacher and heading to the next classroom.

Teachers like Samantha Giammarco had a great time handing out the toys.

“You can just see it in their faces, they are full of joy when they get those toys and they are excited to play with them, as you can see right now,” the 2nd grade teacher said as the kids were tearing open their toys.

The toys were delivered days earlier by detectives with the Canton Police Department, who had the toys donated to them to give away.

“As a school we are so excited to be able to do this for our kids, so a huge shout out and thank you to the special investigations unit at the Canton Police Department,” Giammarco said.

The police department dropped off about 200 toys, and teachers and staff bought the remaining 100 to ensure every child would be going home on Christmas break with a new toy.

“Tell Rudolph I said hi,” one little girl said as Santa was leaving.