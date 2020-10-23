      Weather Alert

Santa Won’t Make a Stop at Macy’s for the First Time in 159 Years

Oct 23, 2020 @ 9:54am

For the first time in 159 years, there won’t be a Miracle on 34th Street.  It’s been announced that Santa Claus will not be meeting with customers and kids to talk about what they want for Christmas, ending a 159-year tradition.  Don’t go down on missing out on Santa too fast, in this year of change because of the pandemic you can still talk to Santa about your Christmas wishes…virtually. Santa will be available virtually from November 27 to December 24 and just so you know, there is a limit to the number of children that can be on a virtual meeting at a time.

