Sara Bareilles celebrating 10th anniversary of “Brave” with hospital gown collection

Sara Bareilles is marking the 10th anniversary of her hit song “Brave” by creating a unique way to help those in need.

Sara has created The Sara Bareilles Brave Gowns Collection of hospital gowns for kids, in partnership with a nonprofit, which just happens to be called Brave Gowns, that specializes in fun, comfortable and colorful gowns for children.

Sara’s collection features four different designs. People can gift the gowns to kids in hospitals across the U.S., or simply contribute to the cause. They cost $30 each and all say “I Am Brave” on them. You can get them at BraveGowns.com.

A message from Sara on Instagram reads, “Over the years, I have seen healthcare communities adopt ‘Brave’ as an anthem- weaving my song into all kinds of stories of patients and their families as they face different challenges and continue to meet each moment with resilience and grace.”

She goes on to say how inspired she is by frontline heath care workers “and ESPECIALLY by the young patients in hospitals all over the country showing up every single day, even when it’s hard, with bravery and strength.”

Sara concludes, “This collection is meant to remind them all HOW BIG THEIR BRAVE IS and how much we love them!”

“Brave,” released on April 23, 2013, was co-written by Sara and Jack Antonoff for her album The Blessed Unrest. It was initially inspired by a friend of Sara’s who was struggling to come out as gay.

