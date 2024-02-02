Sara Bareilles taking on a new Broadway musical, ‘The Interestings’

Following her success with the Broadway musical Waitress, Sara Bareilles is taking on a new project for the Great White Way, Playbill reports.

While Waitress was based on an indie film, the new show is based on a bestselling book: Meg Wolitzer‘s 2013 novel, The Interestings. Sara will create the music, while Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl will write the show.

The Interestings is about a group of six teens who all meet at an arts-focused summer camp in the ’70s and share a determination to live creative lives. It goes on to follow them years later, when they’re all living in New York City, and explores how their relationships have changed.

Playbill reports that Sara says in a statement, “Meg Wolitzer’s extraordinary creation, The Interestings, was such an immediate and fascinating world of humanity and ache and adolescence and regret. I found so many moments that felt like singing.”

She adds that making the musical has been “a conjuring, a deep listening to the themes of the beautiful novel.”

Playbill quotes Wolitzer as saying, “My novel The Interestings is populated by a group of characters I still think about and truly miss, and the music they listen to and play when they’re young resonates in the book, so the idea of a musical adaptation is thrilling. To see and hear Sara’s and Sarah’s interpretation of my novel onstage will be an absolute joy.”

No word yet on when the show will hit the stage.

