Sarah McLachlan sets 30th anniversary Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour

Sarah McLachlan will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1993 international breakthrough album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, with a North American tour in the summer of 2024.

Sarah will play the album — featuring “Possession,” “Ice Cream,” “Hold On” and “Good Enough” — in its entirety, as well as her other hits. “I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” Sarah says in a statement.

She adds, “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

The tour starts May 25 in Seattle, Washington, and is currently scheduled to wrap up July 6 in Sugar Land, Texas. Along the way, it’ll stop in legendary venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall. One dollar per ticket will go to the nonprofit Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides free music education to young people.

A presale starts December 12 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. The general onsale begins Friday, December 15, at noon local time at livenation.com.

