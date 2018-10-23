Sarah Silverman Says Louis C.K. Did THIS in Front of Her

Comedian Sara Silverman decided to share an interesting story regarding her early days in comedy working with Louis C.K. “I’ve known Louis forever. I’m not making excuses for him. Please don’t take this that way. But, you know, we are peers. We’re equals. When we were kids and he used to ask if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F— yeah, I want to see that!’ It was like science.” On Monday Silverman told The Howard Stern Show that the situation with Louis was “hard to talk about” because of their close friendship.