Sarah’s Christmas Corner: Best Hot Chocolate Ever!
Hot Chocolate with Whipped cream
Nothing is more cozy than cuddling under a blanket with the ones you love, and sipping on a warm cup of coco.
Here is the recipe that I use every year!
First, place whatever milk is your favorite in a pot on the stove. Put it at just about medium-heat. Depending on how much milk you’ve put on the stove top, depends on how much cocoa powder and sugar you then whisk in until it’s thick and creamy. Once it’s all heated up, melt about a cup of chocolate chips in it. Then, add a splash of vanilla extract.
If you want to get super fancy, add some whipped cream or chocolate shavings to the top!