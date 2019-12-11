Sarah’s Christmas Corner: Favorite Christmas Memory
In my 30 years of Christmas celebrations, I would say my favorite Christmas memory was the last Christmas Eve my entire extended family was together. I’m talking Great Aunts and Great Uncles, first, second and third cousins! Everyone was gathered at my Grandmamom’s house. My cousin’s and I powered through our Feast of the Seven Fishes, teasing each other with the gross tentacles in our soup. Afterwards, we kept running up and down the stairs, much to the chagrin of my older relatives. We played hide and seek all over the house, and kept sneaking outside to run around and throw snowballs at each other. The house was loud, vivacious, and full of love that night. We anxiously waited for midnight, when us kids could finally open one gift each. The adults all chattered and sipped their coffee, because you ALWAYS have coffee with your dessert at our house. After everything was said and done, my parents scooped my brother and I into the car and brought us home. The next day, I woke up and opened presents. The big present that year was a go-kart. I found out later my dad had left Christmas Eve a little bit earlier the night before so he could drive it around the back yard before my brother and I could.
Growing up, Christmas was always loud, fun, and full of memories. I hope to one day give my kids the same thing.