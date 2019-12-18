Sarah’s Christmas Corner: My Christmas Wish List
Beautiful girl sitting in a cozy atmosphere near the Christmas tree
No, I’m not putting this out there as a passive-aggressive way to ask people to get stuff for me. It’s to help give YOU ideas, if you are still scrambling on what to get those left on your Christmas shopping lists!
1.Video Games: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Animal Crossing, Last of Us 2
Some of the most talked about video games right now! Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Death Stranding have already been released, but Animal Crossing and Last of Us 2 are open for pre-orders. If you are worried about pre-ordering a game for the gamer in your life… trust me. We would love the surprise of a game we have been looking forward to, already being paid for in full.
2. LED Strip Lights
You can get these bad boys at Best Buy, Office Max, FYE, etc. They are cool, fun and verstile! It brings a cool vibe to any space. I know someone who has even put these in their car!
3. Eye Shadow Palettes
You can never have too many fun colors and palettes! The best ones are the pop culture themed ones: Frozen, Game of Thrones, Disney Villains, etc. There are a lot of cool palettes out there!
5. Muama Enence – Language Translator
This little gadget can translate speech into 43 languages in real time! While I have no NEED for it, except for when I travel, I’ve always wanted one of these cool things.
6. Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
A good, wireless, Bluetooth speaker. Perfect for listening to my tunes while doing chores, yard work, entertaining, or taking a shower!
7. Tea or Coffee
Trust me… a tea or coffee lover would be super happy with just bags and boxes of their favorite beverage. If you get someone coffee, throw in a cool french press. If you choose tea, a really cool, unique tea pot. World Market is a good place to go for all of this.
8. An Instant Pot
… Or really any cool kitchen gadget. But an Instant Pot, oh! Perfect for making food for entertaining, or quick and easy recipes for myself!
9. Smart Phone Photo Printer
I take so many photos! But i’d rather not upload them, and order prints from a service. If I could print them from home, that would be awesome. Perfect for the person in your family that’s always capturing those special moments.
10. Wireless Charging Pad or Power Bank
I am always running out of juice on my phone when I’m out and about. And I am ALWAYS misplacing my chord. If you have someone like this in your life, please, do them a favor and grab one of these! Or both!