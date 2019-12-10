Sarah’s Christmas Corner: My Top 3 Christmas Movies
Young couple resting at home and watching TV in front of fireplace.
After a long day of running around getting ready for the holidays, I love curling up and watching one of my favorite Christmas movies. There are a TON of movies to choose from. But there are three that are near and dear to my heart.
3. Polar Express
The Polar Express! Starring Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks and! …Daryl Sabara. This movie is visual stunning, and does a perfect job of bringing one of my favorite books I had as a kid, to life. My mom and I would read this book all the time as we inched close and closer to Christmas. When this movie came out, I knew that it would quickly become a tradition with my family to watch it every Christmas.
2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
I’m not sure which I love more: this movie, or watching my dad’s reactions TO the movie. I didn’t like this movie as a kid because most of the humor went over my head. But I loved watching my dad laugh, and quote every single line. Or at least attempt to in between fits of laughter. Now that I’m older, I’ve grown an appreciation for it and find myself quoting it alongside him.
1. Elf
My favorite Christmas movie of all time! The quirky humor, adorable love story, set decorations, and getting to see New York City during Christmas are some of the reasons why I love this movie so much. But I’d have to say the main reason why this is my top Christmas film of all time, is because of how much I relate to Buddy, the main character. I too have an affinity for elf culture, and find myself always getting wrapped up in the feeling of the season. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear.”