Sarah’s Christmas Corner: The Top Five Best Christmas Songs NOT By Mariah Carey
Ah! Christmas songs are my JAM! I listen to these bad boys all year long! When I need a pick me up, or just miss the season! And while everyone looovveess to go on about Mariah Carey, I would like to shed the light on a few of my personal favorites, that deserve some extra love.
5. Candy Cane Lane by Sia
Okay. I will be the first to admit that when this song first came out, I hated it! But it’s whimsical charm and bouncy beat found it’s way into my heart, causing it to grow three sizes that day!
4. Shake Up Christmas by Train
While it’s super cheesy (but what Christmas song isn’t?), this song just makes me feel happy and filled with joy! It’s one of the more current songs that I find myself cranking up the volume whenever it comes on.
3. White Christmas by Bing Crosby
Growing up, my mom loved the movie White Christmas. I didn’t grow an appreciation for the film until recently. Which is funny, considering how I am obsessed with this time of year. Whenever I hear this song, I always think of her singing it while we were driving to go shopping, or decorating the tree, or as we cuddled up together to watch the movie.
2. Carol of the Bells by The Pentatonix
I used to sing in an a cappella choir. We would tour around Christmas, singing for private parties. Carol of the Bells would always make my heart swell when we would sing it. That’s why this song is number two on my list. The Pentatonix take this tune, and make it pop!
The Christmas Song by Michael Bublé
The Christmas Song, is my all time favorite Christmas song. And Michael Bublé’s version is just so beautiful. This song gives me the ultimate nostalgic feelings towards the season. The imagery the words convey make me feel like I’m 6 again, playing with my cousins on Christmas Eve, excitedly chattering away about all the things we might be getting for Christmas.