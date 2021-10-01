SARTA Adding Service in Wayne County Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “S” in SARTA may stand for Stark.
But starting Monday, the Canton-based transit agency begins by-appointment transit service across Wayne County.
Eight smaller vehicles will be used for that service and housed in Wayne County.
it’s made possible because of grant funding through the state of Ohio.
Additional grant funding will bring eight new vehicles into the fleet.
You will need to initially register first with Wayne County Transit.
You can call 330 264-8677 to register.
Or check the link above for another link to an online registration form.