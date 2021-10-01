      Weather Alert

SARTA Adding Service in Wayne County Starting Monday

Oct 1, 2021 @ 4:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The “S” in SARTA may stand for Stark.

But starting Monday, the Canton-based transit agency begins by-appointment transit service across Wayne County.

Eight smaller vehicles will be used for that service and housed in Wayne County.

it’s made possible because of grant funding through the state of Ohio.

Additional grant funding will bring eight new vehicles into the fleet.

You will need to initially register first with Wayne County Transit.

You can call 330 264-8677 to register.

Or check the link above for another link to an online registration form.

Popular Posts
Dog the Bounty Hunter says he's Received 1,000 Tips Since Joining the Manhunt for Brian Laundrie
Psychiatrist says that Britney Spears is 'Overmedicated'
Vote for Pawsitive Hope and Help Them Win A Grant!
Ready, Set, DONATE! 10th Annual Food Fight - Let's Stamp Out Hunger!
YouTube Cracks Down on False Vaccine Information
Connect With Us Listen To Us On