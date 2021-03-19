SARTA Adding Stops at Cleveland Mass Vaccination Site
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here’s an even easier way to get a shot at one of those out-of-town mass vaccination clinics.
Starting Monday, SARTA is offering free bus rides three times a day, Monday through Friday, to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.
CEO Kirt Conrad says it’s the Route 4 bus that normally goes to the Wade Park VA Hospital.
Just make the appointment, and then show proof when you board the bus at the downtown Cornerstone Station.