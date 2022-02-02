SARTA Adjusts Service During Winter Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is running an adjusted schedule Thursday and Friday because of the winter storm.
All fixed routes will run on an Inclement Weather Schedule with flag stops.
ProLine will run only essential trips.
And the Alliance Transit Center will be closed.
Also, no service in Wayne County for both days.
Here’s a portion of the media release from SARTA:
SARTA services will be affected:
- SARTA’s Fixed Routes will run an Inclement Weather Service with FLAG STOPS.
- SARTA’s Proline Service will be providing ESSENTIAL TRIPS ONLY.
- SARTA’s Rt. 4 will NOT be in service.
- Community Coach will NOT be in service.
- Wayne County Transit provided by SARTA will NOT be in service.
- The Phyllis Beyers Alliance Transit Center will be CLOSED.
If a SARTA vehicle cannot make it down the street to a pick-up location, you may not be picked up REGARDLESS of trip type.
For more information on SARTA’s Inclement Weather Service, including route information and updates on Thursday and Friday please visit SARTA.com/sarta-inclement-weather-plan.