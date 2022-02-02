      Weather Alert

SARTA Adjusts Service During Winter Storm

Feb 2, 2022 @ 2:27pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA is running an adjusted schedule Thursday and Friday because of the winter storm.

All fixed routes will run on an Inclement Weather Schedule with flag stops.

ProLine will run only essential trips.

And the Alliance Transit Center will be closed.

Also, no service in Wayne County for both days.

Here’s a portion of the media release from SARTA:

SARTA services will be affected:

  • SARTA’s Fixed Routes will run an Inclement Weather Service with FLAG STOPS.
  • SARTA’s Proline Service will be providing ESSENTIAL TRIPS ONLY.
  • SARTA’s Rt. 4 will NOT be in service.
  • Community Coach will NOT be in service.
  • Wayne County Transit provided by SARTA will NOT be in service.
  • The Phyllis Beyers Alliance Transit Center will be CLOSED.

If a SARTA vehicle cannot make it down the street to a pick-up location, you may not be picked up REGARDLESS of trip type.

For more information on SARTA’s Inclement Weather Service, including route information and updates on Thursday and Friday please visit SARTA.com/sarta-inclement-weather-plan.

Popular Posts
Kanye West Has A Unique Way To Help The Homeless With His New Clothing Line
Lay’s Enlists Seth Rogan And Paul Rudd For First Super Bowl Ad In 17 Years
‘This Is Us’ Cast Does Epic Celine Dion Tik Tok Challenge
McDonald’s Is Adding Famous Food Hack to its Menu
Woman Sets Up GoFundMe For 71-Year-Old DoorDash Driver
Connect With Us Listen To Us On