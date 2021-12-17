      Weather Alert

SARTA Building New Massillon Transit Center

Dec 17, 2021 @ 4:19am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA has been using the Massillon Transit Center attached to the Hampton Inn on Erie Street S for 25 years.

But CEO Kirt Conrad says it has outlived its usefulness.

So the facility with its lobby and customer service window will close at the end of business on Friday.

There are plans to build a new transit center on Tommy Heinrich Drive NW just north of Lincoln Way.

It will have an inside lobby and better amenities for passengers.

Federal money will pay for the new facility.

After Friday, buses will still stop and exchange passengers outside the Erie Street location.

That moves to the proposed Tommy Heinrich location on December 27.

