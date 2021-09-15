      Weather Alert

SARTA/City Deal: Transit Agency Gets Room to Expand, Canton Gets New Park Shelter

Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Helps to be neighborly.

SARTA and the city have done a land deal, with the transit agency able to expand and the city getting a new picnic shelter at Crenshaw Park.

Since the back of SARTA’s headquarters on Gateway Blvd SE abuts the park, they have purchased some park land for $300,000.

$200,000 of that amount was designated to replace the current shelter which will have to be demolished.

City Council has given the administration and park commissioners the OK to enter into a design contract for that shelter.

