      Weather Alert

SARTA Installs EV Charging Station at Belden Center

Apr 20, 2022 @ 4:11am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA has installed a free-use ChargePoint Level-2 electric vehicle charging station at its Belden Village Transit Center.

It’s capable of charging two vehicles at a time.

And part of the goal is getting those drivers to use mass transit.

SARTA’s Kirt Conrad points out that during the 4 to 5 hours of charging, work, school, a medical appointment and even the Hall of Fame are in easy reach.

Conrad says they’re “charged up” about the new facility.

Popular Posts
Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $43 Billion
How To Watch Coachella This Weekend
Music notes: Kesha, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more
Kelly Clarkson plans “chill dinner” and a hike for her 40th birthday this month
Unexpected Coachella Collaboration: Harry Styles and Shania Twain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On