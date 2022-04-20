SARTA Installs EV Charging Station at Belden Center
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA has installed a free-use ChargePoint Level-2 electric vehicle charging station at its Belden Village Transit Center.
It’s capable of charging two vehicles at a time.
And part of the goal is getting those drivers to use mass transit.
SARTA’s Kirt Conrad points out that during the 4 to 5 hours of charging, work, school, a medical appointment and even the Hall of Fame are in easy reach.
Conrad says they’re “charged up” about the new facility.