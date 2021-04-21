SARTA Offers More Help for Those Needing Vaccine
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA continues to expand its effort to assist county residents in getting a COVID vaccination shot.
The agency is dropping off free passes at the Canton and Alliance Health Departments, at the SAM Center, Lifecare and elsewhere, to be given to those needing a ride to a clinic.
And those needing a ride to a clinic can get one by calling the office at 330-639-2804 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
SARTA continues making three trips a day to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.