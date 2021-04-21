      Weather Alert

SARTA Offers More Help for Those Needing Vaccine

Apr 21, 2021 @ 6:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA continues to expand its effort to assist county residents in getting a COVID vaccination shot.

The agency is dropping off free passes at the Canton and Alliance Health Departments, at the SAM Center, Lifecare and elsewhere, to be given to those needing a ride to a clinic.

And those needing a ride to a clinic can get one by calling the office at 330-639-2804 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

SARTA continues making three trips a day to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Popular Posts
Waitress Shot at Canton Bob Evans Dies
Sylvester Stallone Fires Back After The Internet Tries To Cancel Him
Celebrate Earth Day And Win Cool Stuff!
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Did You Know- Music Video Edition
Reese's Launches Makeup Line