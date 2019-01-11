SARTA To Unveil Its Vision For The Future

(WHBC) – The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority will unveil its vision for the future of public transit and mobility in the county at a public meeting on Monday.

SARTA says it’s been surveying riders and non-riders and has been working diligently on identifying the transportation needs of people with disabilities, older adults and people with low incomes.

SARTA will present a draft update of its Public Transit Coordinated Transportation Plan, or PTCTP, which provides strategies for meeting the needs of customers and prioritizes what services will be funded and implemented.

“While some federal mandates are burdensome, we viewed this process as an excellent opportunity to engage the community in a wide-ranging dialogue about where SARTA has been, where we are today, and where we should be going in the years ahead,” said Executive Director and CEO Kirt Conrad.

SARTA officials will take comments and answer questions from the audience during the session.

The meeting is Monday, January 14th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the main branch of the Stark Library on Market Avenue North.