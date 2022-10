CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County.

There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal.

The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Here are the seven locations:

There are other locations in northeast Ohio as well, like the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, says the DEA in their search tool.