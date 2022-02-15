      Weather Alert

Save the Date: Kidfest is BACK!

Feb 15, 2022 @ 12:20pm

 

Mix 94.1 and News/Talk 1480 WHBC are excited to once again host Kidfest at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday, March 26th from 11am to 4pm.

Covid-19 kept us out of the game for a couple years.  Plans are now in the works to make this bigger and better – the best ever!  BUT we will make sure we present this event in the safest manner possible, following all local health department rules and advice from the CDC.  Attendance may be limited in order to provide a safe and secure environment all children and families.

Admission is $5.00   Kids under 3 are free!

