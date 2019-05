Chris Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate on a “Saw” spinoff. Rock has been a huge fan of “Saw” since the first movie in 2004.

Rock plans to put his own spin on the “Saw” franchise. Rock stated he plans on taking the spinoff “to a really intense and twisted new place.” “Saw” is one of the highest -grossing horror franchises and is also Lionsgate’s most successful film series. The new movie will be released on October 23, 2020.