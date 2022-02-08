Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Poke Fun at Their Marriage in Super Bowl Ad for Alexa
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are (jokingly) giving an inside look at their marriage in a new Super Bowl ad for Alexa.
The 90-second spot features the Black Widow actress and her Saturday Night Live hubby learning what life would be like if Alexa could actually ready their minds.
For example, Johansson rolls over in bed one morning and says, “I love that we get to sleep in.”
Jost winces and buries his nose in his pillow.
The all-knowing Alexa then says, “Ordering fresh mint mouthwash. Extra strength,” as Johansson quickly covers her mouth.
In another scenario, Jost asks if Johansson has fun or not when doing a kissing scene with a “hot” costar.
“It’s the worst,” she assures him.
Though, Alexa then starts playing the song “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac.
