Scene From The Lion King Brings Out Emotional Reaction From Man’s Dog

Dogs can read people’s reactions and respond accordingly. Just ask any owner who has been comforted by Fido after a bad day. But can they pick up on feelings from what they’re watching on TV?

According to a video shared by Josh Myers, very much so. He filmed his dog Luna reacting to the scene in The Lion King where Simba’s father Mufasa dies.

Myers says the 1994 movie is a favorite of the four-month-old, who whimpers during the emotional moment.

Writing on Facebook, Myers says, “To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen.”

Can your dog pick up on your emotions? How does he/she respond?