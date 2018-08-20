School Apologizes After Sexist Dress Code Video

A school in Texas is in hot water after they showed students a ‘dress code’ video, where only girls are shown to be the violators. In the video, girls wearing long shirts and athletic shorts are sent to a room labeled “Dress Code Violators,” and are made to repeat a phrase over and over.
Some students took to Twitter calling at the school for their blatant sexism:
Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018…Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? pic.twitter.com/fCXymYAIEG
— cat (@catmoring) August 16, 2018