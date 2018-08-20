School Apologizes After Sexist Dress Code Video

A school in Texas is in hot water after they showed students a ‘dress code’ video, where only girls are shown to be the violators. In the video, girls wearing long shirts and athletic shorts are sent to a room labeled “Dress Code Violators,” and are made to repeat a phrase over and over.

Some students took to Twitter calling at the school for their blatant sexism:

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tara Reid’s Bizarre Interview… Wally Says Get To Poochamania Rob Gronkowski Spends Football Money for First Time Teen Suffers Injuries After Being Pushed Off Bridge Good News: New Jersey Bride Saved from Flood Little Boy Loves his “Fart Machine” Dad