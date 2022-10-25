Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

October 25, 2022 5:26AM EDT
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member.

Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board.

The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton and the township.

It’s a misdemeanor charge, but he is on probation for a previous theft conviction from a Massillon retail store in June.

Hamilton’s been a board member for 25 years.

