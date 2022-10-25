School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
October 25, 2022 5:26AM EDT
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member.
Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board.
The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton and the township.
It’s a misdemeanor charge, but he is on probation for a previous theft conviction from a Massillon retail store in June.
Hamilton’s been a board member for 25 years.