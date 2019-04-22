School District: Jonathan Will Be Missed By All

(WHBC) – The Carrollton School District will have extra counselors on hand for students and staff as they return to school on Tuesday.

This after missing student Jonathan Minard’s body was found buried in a shallow grave on Friday.

“Jonathan was a caring and thoughtful seventh grader who will be missed by all,” the district says.

District officials are also encouraging parents to reach out to school professionals if they feel their child could use additional resources or someone to talk to about their feelings as they deal with the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathan’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Jonathan’s obituary says he “was an energetic, out-going and often ornery young man who prided himself on making his family the target of numerous good-natured pranks.”

Memorial Services celebrating Jonathan’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Dellroy Church of the Nazarene.

Following the service, a reception will be held in the Dellroy Community Hall.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. in the church.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover the cost of funeral arrangements.