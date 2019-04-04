School District Turns Unused Food Into Take-Home Meals For Students In Need

Many school districts serve students breakfast and lunch at school for free, but sadly, some kids go hungry on weekends without those meals. So the Elkhart School District in Indiana is trying something new that uses leftover food that hasn’t been served to help kids in need.

The nonprofit Cultivate collects food that has been prepared, but not served, and repackages it into take-home individual frozen meals. Cultivate fills backpacks with eight frozen meals made from “rescued” leftover food and sends them home with kids on Fridays, so their family can eat over the weekend.

This keeps the students from going hungry and makes good use of the food that school cafeterias prepared, sending it back to the people it was originally cooked for – the kids. Melissa Ramey, who works for the town’s Chamber of Commerce, says, “It’s making a big impact.”

Source: CBS News