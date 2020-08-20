      Weather Alert

Schools Enforcing Zoom Dress Codes

Aug 20, 2020 @ 3:47pm

With remote learning being the norm during the pandemic, some schools are making sure their students still dress for success.

One student told Teen Vogue, “My school is enforcing the same dress code they have during the in-person school year, which the principal made us aware of over virtual orientation.” The student continued saying, “I’m not sure how the enforcement of the dress code will look for online classes, but I’m assuming if someone notices you’re out of dress code, they will tell you to find a way to change clothes.”

Many schools are telling students that pajamas and blankets can’t be worn during online learning. Students must also not be in bed during school time.  Is this a policy for your child’s school? Is it a policy if you work online?

