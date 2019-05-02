Schools Urging Good Decisions During Prom Season

(WHBC) – It’s prom season and schools are doing their best to convince students to be responsible as they enjoy all the festivities.

Jackson High School Principal Jeff Kracker says there’s three big dangerous activities that students might be tempted to take part in.

“It’s drugs, it’s alcohol and it’s distracted driving, so we try to hit it from all three approaches and use prom season as a way to reinforce making good choices.”

This week there’s been a crumpled up 2018 Dodge Charger in front of the school that was involved in a distracted driving crash, to show students just how dangerous that can be.

He says they also had a visit from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers had students wear drunk goggles that simulate what it’s like to be impaired.

The sheriff’s office also sent the school a safe driving pledge banner that students sign.

Jackson’s prom is Saturday night.