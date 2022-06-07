Schuring Doesn’t See Stark Districts Agreeing to Arm School Staff Despite New Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Don’t look for a lot of Stark County school districts to begin permitting teachers and staff to carry guns anytime soon.
That from State Senator Kirk Schuring and his discussions with school leaders here.
That’s despite the new law that makes it easier for districts to arm employees.
Schuring says it’s really for the rural districts that do not have school resource officers and little in the way of local law enforcement.
He says it’s up to each school district to determine if it’s right for them:
The new law drastically reduces the amount of training needed for a school employee to have a weapon in a school building.
A few districts in Tuscarawas County already allow staff to have weapons.