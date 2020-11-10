      Weather Alert

Schuring Explains: Expect to See Householder Removed Next Year

Nov 10, 2020 @ 7:24am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those hoping to see State Rep and former Speaker Larry Householder removed from his seat may get their wish early next year.

State Senator Kirk Schuring expects that to happen in the next session, with Householder reelected with no real competition.

Schuring explains that if Householder had been removed this year, he would have been able to return to the chamber in 2021.

Schuring says a little known clause in the constitution allows an elected representative to be removed only once.

