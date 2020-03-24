Schuring: General Assembly to Approve Testing, License, Other Changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio General Assembly is expected to act starting this week on a number of issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says there are about a dozen items on the table.
The easiest to deal with are the waiving of standardized tests for school students, as well as the extension of the state and local tax deadline to July 15th.
They are also expected to provide an exemption to drivers whose licenses or registrations are expiring.
The legislators may also outlaw water shutoffs during the current emergency.
Among the more complicated issues: the Primary Election and EdChoice.
Courtesy of Schuring, here are some small business links:
A link to the approval by SBA for economic disaster relief in Ohio.
Employers can forego paying worker’s compensation premiums for March, April, May.