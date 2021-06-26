      Weather Alert

Schuring: Legislature Set to Move Sports Betting Through

Jun 26, 2021 @ 9:24am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just as Ohio needs to get its two-year budget in place by Wednesday, it’s anticipated that the House will approve the Sports Betting Bill early the same week as well.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Senate handed the House a separate bill that is essentially ready to be voted on.

Of the 40 possible brick-and-mortar gaming site licenses, one would go to Stark County.

Schuring says the Hall of Fame Village is interested.

Larger counties like Summit would get three possible brick-and-mortar licenses, while the Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus areas get five.

Schuring believes the state is still on schedule to get legal gaming going by next April.

