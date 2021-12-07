Schuring: Medical Marijuana Fix in Works
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two years in operation, and the medical marijuana system in Ohio needs fixed.
That’s why Senate Bill 261 has been introduced, taking operation of the system from the pharmacy board to the state Department of Commerce.
The hope is to produce more medical marijuana.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says nearly 250,000 people have applied to get into the program.
But, a little over half are actually using the product as a result.
The bill introduced last month has had a couple of committee hearings.