Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side.

And he says there are companies he’s talking to that are interested.

He stresses it’s more than asphalt.

It’s the high-speed internet and other data communication for 3-D manufacturing, data storage and more.

The “information highway”, if you will.

No commitments from companies yet, but he says he’s working on it.