Schuring: SB22 Fixes Possible During Budget Process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Senate Bill 22 could look a little different once it takes effect in late June.
State Senator Kirk Schuring says he’s hopeful some of the items the governor is especially concerned about can be addressed during the budget process, like limiting the health ordering ability of local health departments.
Schuring says he voted for the bill and the veto override to provide better checks and balances in a future emergency situation.