Schuring: Spend Pandemic Relief Money to Grow Economy

Apr 13, 2021 @ 6:51am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State government in Ohio has fared well fiscally through the pandemic.

There’s almost $3 billion in the Rainy Day Fund and a surplus showing in the General Revenue Fund.

That has State Senator Kirk Schuring thinking about how the $5.6 billion in American Rescue Plan funding should be spent.

The Senator says most of it should go to growing the economy and not to one-time payments to programs that create no economic value.

Schuring says those new businesses and jobs will create the tax revenue needed to regularly fund such programs.

