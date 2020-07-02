Schuring Watches Financial Details for Centennial PFHOFEF Activities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’ll cover millions of dollars in expenses for Canton, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and others involved in the centennial celebration of the NFL.
State Senator Kirk Schuring is working to make certain the centennial will now be recognized as an event that lasts from the dedication of Centennial Plaza in September through next year’s Enshrinement events.
Because of the Special Sports Event Law, the city and others are able to share half of the additional state sales tax revenue generated from all the events.