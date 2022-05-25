Schuring With Question About Marijuana Proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio legislature won’t be considering a marijuana law proposed by medical marijuana business owners until next year.
But there’s already something State Senator Kirk Schuring doesn’t like about it.
Part of what the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol is proposing is a maximum of 12 plants per household.
Schuring reminds us that in fact “weed” does grow like a “weed”.
Adults over 21 would also be able to possess two-and-a-half ounces under the plan.
Schuring does like the fact that any Ohio citizen or group can propose legislation.