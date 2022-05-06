Scooters Bring Along a Few Employees Too
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “Bird” may be a California-based company, but the scooter rental company that “landed” in Canton last week has some local employees.
City Planning Director Donn Angus says they have a regional manager who watches the rental activity.
And there’s a fleet manager who makes sure all the scooters get back to where they belong.
Angus says there could end up being three fleet employees if it gets busy.
There are 45 scooters for rent on Canton street corners downtown and in the Malone University and Aultman areas.
There’s no cost to the city, and the county makes sales tax revenue from the rentals.