Scrap Yard Fire at PSC Metals in Canton Township
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Township Fire Department and county EMA are advising people to stay away from the scene of a scrap yard fire at PSC Metals in the township.
Anyone with breathing issues in the area may also want to stay indoors and keep windows closed.
That fire on Varley Avenue SW, near Etna Street and Gambrinus Avenue, south of the Marathon refinery.
Fire Chief Chris Smith says a scrap pile 100-feet by 40-feet and 30-feet high containing cars and other scrap is on fire.
About nine fire departments are there.
Complicating matters, they were having difficulties getting water to the scene of the fire.