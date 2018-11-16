Scream Real Loud! Pee Wee’s Playhouse Is Returning to TV
By Sarah Peters
Nov 16, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

 

Good news! The 80’s cult classic Pee Wee’s Playhouse is returning to television on the IFC network. Pee Wee’s Playhouse will air starting on Thanksgiving Day.

The 24-hour marathon will kick off with the holiday special Christmas At Pee-Wee’s Playhouse and will air regularly on Saturday mornings starting November 24th.

Careers of major actors such as Laurence Fishburne (Cowboy Curtis), S. Epatha Merkerson (Reba the Mail Lady) and Phil Hartman (Captain Carl) started on Pee Wee’s Playhouse.

Were you a fan of Pee Wee’s Playhouse?

